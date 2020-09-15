Corsair Gaming Plans $238 Million IPO for September 23rd (CRSR)

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) plans to raise $238 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, September 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 14,000,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Corsair Gaming generated $1.3 billion in revenue and $31.4 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $1.6 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Baird, Cowan and Stifel served as the underwriters for the IPO and Wedbush Securities and Academy Securities, were co-managers.

Corsair Gaming provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. We design industry-leading gaming gear that helps digital athletes, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their peak across PC or console platforms, and streaming gear that enables creators to produce studio-quality content to share with friends or to broadcast to millions of fans. We develop and sell high-performance gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems to enthusiasts globally. “.

Corsair Gaming was founded in 1994 and has 1990 employees. The company is located at 47100 Bayside Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538, US and can be reached via phone at (510) 657-8747 or on the web at http://www.corsair.com.

