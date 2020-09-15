Corning Incorporated Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Corning in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.74 on Monday. Corning has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 327.43 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,056,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 479,204 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Corning by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 647,959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,020,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,221,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.