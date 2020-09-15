Cormark Weighs in on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

ATA opened at C$17.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 35.82. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$14.27 and a 1 year high of C$23.07.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$324.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.95 million.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total transaction of C$104,298.00. Also, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$666,662.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$909,994.31.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

