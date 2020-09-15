Contrasting Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) & Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Tcr2 Therapeutics and Adverum Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.60 million ($4.62) -4.28 Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 4,097.38 -$64.49 million ($1.01) -12.57

Tcr2 Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adverum Biotechnologies. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tcr2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tcr2 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tcr2 Therapeutics and Adverum Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tcr2 Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 1 8 0 2.89

Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $31.80, indicating a potential upside of 60.93%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 91.93%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Tcr2 Therapeutics and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A -38.18% -36.39% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -37.66% -31.46%

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company has collaboration agreements with Editas Medicine, Inc. to leverage its proprietary AAV vectors for genome editing technologies to treat up to five inherited retinal diseases; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development of up to eight distinct ocular therapeutic targets. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.