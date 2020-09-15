Contrasting SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) & SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY)

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) and SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and SPECTRIS PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76 SPECTRIS PLC/ADR $2.08 billion 1.39 $298.92 million $1.07 11.68

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S. SPECTRIS PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and SPECTRIS PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74% SPECTRIS PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPECTRIS PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and SPECTRIS PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A SPECTRIS PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats SPECTRIS PLC/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About SPECTRIS PLC/ADR

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process. It serves metal, minerals and mining, pharmaceutical, fine chemical, and semiconductor industries; and academic research institutes. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement, and analysis equipment, as well as software and services for product design optimization, manufacturing control, microseismic monitoring, and environmental noise monitoring. It serves automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy industries, as well as academic research institutes. The In-line Instrumentation segment offers process analytical measurement, asset monitoring, and online controls, as well as associated consumables and services for primary processing and converting industries. It serves process, pulp, paper, tissue, energy, utilities, and Web and converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions that measure, monitor, control, inform, and connect during the production process. It serves manufacturing, process, energy, electronics, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Fairey Aviation Company Ltd. and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom.

