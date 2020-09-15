Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a report released on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

STZ stock opened at $195.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.36. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $210.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $62,507,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 251,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

