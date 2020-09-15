Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Concrete Pumping in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of BBCP opened at $3.62 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $210.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $25,106.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 891,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $35,816. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

