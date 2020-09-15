Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $59.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

CMP stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 25.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 381,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

