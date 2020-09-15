Comparing Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) & RadioIO (NASDAQ:RAIO)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and RadioIO (OTCMKTS:RAIO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cogent Communications and RadioIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 5 3 0 2.38 RadioIO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus price target of $81.57, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than RadioIO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of RadioIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and RadioIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 6.97% -20.17% 4.54% RadioIO N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadioIO has a beta of 7.25, suggesting that its stock price is 625% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cogent Communications and RadioIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.76 $37.52 million $0.76 87.47 RadioIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than RadioIO.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats RadioIO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About RadioIO

Radioio, Inc. operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness. In addition, it offers Radioio live channels that stream live and pre-recorded talk radio content over the Internet to individual customers via advertising. The company was formerly known as ioWorldMedia, Incorporated and changed its name to Radioio, Inc. December 2013. Radioio, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

