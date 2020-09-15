Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.60 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.04 ($5.93).

Shares of CBK opened at €4.79 ($5.63) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.90. Commerzbank has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a one year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.06.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

