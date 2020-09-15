Colliers Secur. Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for AstroNova in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

ALOT opened at $7.30 on Monday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.29, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 550.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in AstroNova by 26.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in AstroNova by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 126,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

