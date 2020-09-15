Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 10,447.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,866 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 1.17% of Colliers International Group worth $25,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIGI stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $92.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

