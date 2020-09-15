Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Issues Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

NASDAQ CODA opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.36. Coda Octopus Group has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

In other news, major shareholder Bryan Ezralow sold 12,000 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $74,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

