CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Shares Gap Down to $2.01

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $1.91. CNS Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 800 shares traded.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.96.
About CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.
Recommended Story: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.