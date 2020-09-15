CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Shares Gap Down to $2.01

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $1.91. CNS Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.96.

In related news, CFO Christopher Downs acquired 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $289,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.