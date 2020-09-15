ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $46.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

