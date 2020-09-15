Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,254,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,002,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 22.9% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,102.97 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,229.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,597.53. The company has a market cap of $1,554.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

