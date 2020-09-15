Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRUS. ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.88.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $60.04 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.8% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

