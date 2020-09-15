Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Cintas worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 96.5% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 36,476.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTAS opened at $327.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.17. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $344.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. Cintas’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.