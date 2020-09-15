Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 59.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

