Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

