Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 764 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Entergy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.46. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

