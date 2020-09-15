Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NetApp were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 125.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 539.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. ValuEngine cut NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.16.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

