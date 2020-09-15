Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $537,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $6,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,833 shares of company stock worth $39,963,436 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

