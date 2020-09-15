Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 2,084 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,271,000 after purchasing an additional 586,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,888,000 after buying an additional 414,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,321,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,672,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.82.

Shares of AVY opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

