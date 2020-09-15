Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 3,847 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,847 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.35. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $33,386.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,021 shares of company stock worth $427,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Secur. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

