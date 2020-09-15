Chewy Inc Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chewy in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. Chewy has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -96.36 and a beta of -0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 17,783.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,945 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,663 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Chewy by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 907,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 36,997 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,763,277.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 106,639 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,305,284 shares of company stock valued at $67,729,079. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

