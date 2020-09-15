Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INBX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INBX) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

INBX stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 46,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $896,908.23.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

