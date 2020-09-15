Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWBHF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $5.85 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

CWBHF stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based, cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. It offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules and topical products. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce Website, as well as wholesalers, and brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.