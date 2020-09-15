Change Healthcare Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Change Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

CHNG stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.