Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%.

Champions Oncology stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. Champions Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 million, a PE ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

