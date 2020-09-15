Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in DTE Energy by 401.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 852.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $120.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.48. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

