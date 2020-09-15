Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $201,505,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after acquiring an additional 238,435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 303.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,449,000 after acquiring an additional 216,047 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 106.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 296,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,314,000 after acquiring an additional 152,879 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.79.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $478.12 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $466.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

