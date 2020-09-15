Cerity Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

