Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $617.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.27.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $890.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

