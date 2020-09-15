Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 19,624 Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,690,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,045,000 after buying an additional 4,452,202 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 43.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,918,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 247,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,320,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 166,424 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander SA has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander SA will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities cut Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

