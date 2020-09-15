Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $171.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $168.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CASY. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $176.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.74. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $183.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,246.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

