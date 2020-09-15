Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 50,161 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 76,811 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,315,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 16.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 64.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,895.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares valued at $279,300. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis lifted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

