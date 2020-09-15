Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,145 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 712.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average of $136.83. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.84. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,132,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,482,622. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.