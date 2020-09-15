Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $185.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $193.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,583,709.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,354 shares of company stock worth $35,883,234 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

