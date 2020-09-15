Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1,742.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496,760 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.60% of CAE worth $25,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,589,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,703,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,398,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,650 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,136,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,878,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 771,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of CAE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. 2,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,283. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. Cae Inc has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

