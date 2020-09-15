BWS Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.