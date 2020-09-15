Brokers Set Expectations for Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Internet Initiative Japan in a research note issued on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIJIY opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.