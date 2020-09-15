Brokers Set Expectations for Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Internet Initiative Japan in a research note issued on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.
About Internet Initiative Japan
Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.
