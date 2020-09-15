Brokers Set Expectations for Copper Mountain Mining Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CUM)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Copper Mountain Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$91.09 million for the quarter.

