Brokers Set Expectations for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $210.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 27.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth $245,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $25,106.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 891,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $35,816. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

