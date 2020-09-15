Brokerages Set Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) PT at $13.56

Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 26.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WES opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $671.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

