Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Price Target at $25.88

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,243. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 679.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,515,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524,167 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 60,885,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697,551 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 214.0% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,309,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 181.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $97,814,000.

VICI opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

