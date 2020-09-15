Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Target Price at $67.29

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $60.50 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,082. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

