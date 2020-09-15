Brokerages Set Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target at $19.42

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.42.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.
In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $46,500.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,919.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $107,710.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,473.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,241 shares of company stock valued at $383,142. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $421.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $25.84.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.18). Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.
