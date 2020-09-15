Brokerages Set Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target at $19.42

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $46,500.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,919.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $107,710.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,473.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,241 shares of company stock valued at $383,142. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oportun Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 117.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 68,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 413.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 23.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 33.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $421.17 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.18). Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

