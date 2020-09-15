Brokerages Set New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) PT at $41.25

Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE NYT opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. New York Times has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.25 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New York Times will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $656,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,564,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $2,551,831.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,747 shares of company stock worth $15,653,033 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 46,283 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in New York Times by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 28,179 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in New York Times by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $792,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

