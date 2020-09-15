Brokerages Set Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Target Price at $13.10

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Macerich by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 104.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 353,205 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 815,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

